Congress’ inconsistent stance aiding BJP’s continuance in power: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday criticized the Congress for its inconsistent stance against the BJP at the national level, stating that this was one of the key reasons for the BJP’s continued hold on power at the Centre.

Inaugurating the three-day conference of the CPI(M) Kozhikode district in Vatakara, Vijayan said the BJP has been making electoral gains in several states due to the Congress’ lack of a firm position against the saffron party.

Advertisement

He further alleged that in Kerala, instances of collusion between the BJP and Congress are becoming increasingly evident, with counter-allegations being used to conceal this collaboration. He also dismissed claims of a BJP-Left alliance as part of such misleading accusations.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister accused the Congress of prioritizing power over principles, alleging that the party and the UDF have accepted support from Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI—groups he claimed are fostering communal divisions under the guise of minority representation. He described this as a conspiracy to undermine Kerala’s secular fabric.

Referring to recent by-election results, Vijayan asserted that such an opportunistic alliance failed to resonate significantly with voters. He also noted that despite the Opposition’s efforts to mobilize large-scale anti-government sentiment, the desired impact was not achieved.