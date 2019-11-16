The agitations by Congress in various parts of the country on district-level and state-level against the Centre’s ‘anti-people policies’ would culminate into a massive rally on November 30, the party announced on Saturday.

“Today, we decided that the agitations at district and state levels will be completed before November 25,” Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal told media persons.

“We have decided to hold a massive culminating rally against the anti-people policies of the central government on November 30 in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. The meeting has decided to call it ”Bharat Bachao Rally” because people are suffering,” he said.

On Saturday the party had also organized a meeting with its general secretaries, chiefs of its frontal organizations, department heads, state unit chiefs and legislature party leaders on the issue.

“The meeting was called to discuss the agitation programme against the central government’s anti-people policies, especially economic slowdown, farmers’ distress, huge unemployment, and other issues,” Venugopal said.