Congress changes 4 candidates in MP

Consequent to the relentless protests over ticket distribution, the Congress has been forced to change candidates on four seats for the upcoming State Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

As per a notification of All India Congress Committee (AICC) issued by General Secretary K C Venugopal today, the Central Election Committee of the Congress has approved the names of the new candidates.

It has changed the ticket of candidates in Sumawali, Pipariya, Badnagar and Jaora assembly constituencies. In Sumawali and Badnagar, the grand old party has now named its MLAs as candidates. Initially both the MLAs had been denied the ticket.

Advertisement

The Congress had initially announced the name of Kuldeep Sikarwar from Sumawali. However, the party faced a heavy backlash from its workers who protested against Sikarwar. Bowing down to the workers’ demand, the Congress has now named MLA Ajab Singh Kushwaha as its candidate.

Similarly, MLA Murli Morwal has been named the new candidate of the Congress from Badnagar. Morwal has replaced Rajendra Singh Solanki, who was given the ticket earlier.

In Piparia too, the Congress faced protests over the naming of Guru Charan Khare to contest the assembly polls. Today, the Congress changed Khare and named Virendra Belwanshi its new candidate.

The Congress has also changed Himmat Shrimal from the Jaora seat and named Virendra Singh Solanki the new candidate of the party.

Earlier, the Congress had changed three candidates, in Gotegaon, Datia and Pichor, in its second list of candidates. So far, the Congress has changed seven candidates.

The voting for the 230 seats in MP assembly would take place on 17 November.