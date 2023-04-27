Congress and JDS foster division: CM Yogi in Karnataka

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held three public meetings in poll-bound Karnataka on Wednesday and urged people to vote for the candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister criticized the Congress and JD(S) and said that both parties promote ‘division’ rather than ‘development.’

Seeking votes for the BJP candidate from Mandya, Ashok Jairam, Yogi Adityanath said that Karnataka and UP are connected to the ‘Tretayug’. Bajrang Bali, the closest ally of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram during his exile, was born in Karnataka.

He accused Congress of introducing reservations on religious lines in Karnataka, though it is unconstitutional, and appeasing organizations like the Popular Front of India (PFI). The CM said that while the double-engine government banned PFI and broke the back of the Islamist organisation, Congress did the work of appeasement.

“We believe in empowerment, not appeasement. The failed engine of Congress took India towards tragedy, but BJP’s double-engine government ensures security and prosperity.”

The Chief Minister went on to say, “India was divided on religious lines in 1947. The country cannot endorse religion-based reservation and we are not ready for another partition.”

Criticising the Congress rule in the country, Yogi Adityanath said, “While laying the foundation for a project used to take five years, its implementation would take another five years, and completion would be only in the subsequent five-year plan.”

In Basavana Bagewadi, the CM said that Congress and JDS cause division rather than development, and encourage corruption. Prime Minister Modi’s vision is clear. “As a saint, I have been getting the blessings of other saints of Karnataka and the country. Today, I have come to seek your blessings for the BJP government, which is awakening nationalism and working for public welfare”, CM Yogi remarked.

He continued by saying that today, people around the world respect Indian citizens. Karnataka has demonstrated its dominance of the IT industry on a global scale. Bangalore has been established as the largest hub.

“This proves that we have potential and power. Karnataka, in our opinion, is the hub of New India’s technical and intellectual education. On the strength of their talent, the youth have made this modern-day Nalanda and Taxila. Under the leadership of PM Modi, water has been delivered to every household”, he added.

Addressing the public gathering in the Indi Assembly seat, the UP CM said that the previous government did nothing for the farmers. The farmers of Karnataka were forced to commit suicide. The double-engine government has increased the connectivity and productivity of the farmers. For the first time, PM Modi has honored the farmers through various schemes. The Yeddyurappa and Bommai governments of Karnataka have done development work.

Karnataka received praise from Yogi for putting the National Education Policy into effect on time. The CM said that PM Modi is working as the captain of ‘Team India’. Karnataka has to decide how many players it should include. The more seats the BJP gets, the more strong leadership will be available in ‘Team India’.

Asserting that in January 2024, the work of Lord Shri Ram’s temple in Ayodhya would be completed, Yogi invited the residents of Karnataka to visit the holy place. “We have allotted land for the State Guest House of Karnataka Government in Ayodhya,” he added.

CM also offered prayers at the Basaveshwar temple. CM Yogi did a road show in Mandya before the public meeting. Yogi Adityanath was greeted with flowers by the crowd that had gathered to catch a glimpse of him. At the same time, in the last rally, CM Yogi was greeted by the slogans of ‘Bulldozer Baba Zindabad.’