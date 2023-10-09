Cong will implement women’s reservation if voted to power in 2024: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said his party will implement women’s reservation, including extending the benefit to OBC women, if it is voted to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

He said although the Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in the recent special session of Parliament, questions remain about its effective implementation.

Kharge was speaking at the Congress Working Committee meeting at the party headquarters here in the presence of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi.

“In our meeting in Hyderabad last month, we pledged to rid the country of divisive politics, strengthen social justice, and provide a responsible and responsive government,” he said.

Referring to the Parliament special session, the Congress chief said, “During the session, we saw that the Women’s Reservation Bill was passed but without any consultation or deliberation with opposition parties. The session was yet another example of the government’s diversionary tactics.”

“We wholeheartedly supported the Bill, but questions remain about its implementation and exclusion of OBC women. We resolve to implement women’s reservation, including extending reservation to OBC women, when we come to power in 2024,” he asserted.

Taking a swipe at the BJP-led Centre over the Manipur situation, Kharge said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s absence in Manipur stands in sharp contrast to his frequent visits to the poll-bound states.

“The prime minister’s baseless attacks filled with lies and falsehood on the Congress will only increase in coming days. It is essential that we counter these falsehood and create our own counter narrative,” he said.

The senior Congress leader also expressed the grand old party’s consensus on a nationwide caste-based census crucial for effective government programmes and welfare schemes.

Talking about the upcoming general election as well as assembly polls, he said, “As we approach the upcoming elections, it is important that the party works with meticulous coordination and complete discipline and unity. We must also expedite efforts to highlight government failures and raise concerns affecting the common people.”

“Today, our nation faces inflation, unemployment, and government’s failure to implement the Old Pension Scheme. The ruling party’s divisive tactics and misuse of autonomous bodies pose a threat to democratic stability,” he said.

Kharge added, “In 2024, we must strive to establish a government that addresses these grave challenges and cater to the marginalised, youth, women, farmers, and labourers. Simultaneously, we must address pressing issues like inflation and unemployment while remaining attuned to people’s voices.”

“We must propagate the exemplary work of Congress-led state governments and past regimes. By highlighting these accomplishments, we can instill faith among the public and inspire a brighter future,” he said.