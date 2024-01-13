Cong, Shiv Sena (UBT) tussle over South Mumbai seat sparks rumours of Milind Deora’s exit; he reacts

The tussle between INDIA bloc partners in Maharashtra – the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) – over South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat has sparked rumours of former Union Minister Milind Deora’s exit from the grand old party.

Several media reports claimed that Deora is likely to quit the Congress and join Ekanath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena.

The reports cited Deora’s displeasure over Shiv Sena (UBT)’s claim over South Mumbai, considered a traditional seat for the Congress party, as the reason behind his likely move.

Deora was an MP from South Mumbai, winning the seat twice – in 2004 and 2009. Before him, his father Murli Deora won the constituency in 1984, 1989, 1991 and 1998.

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant is the sitting MP from South Mumbai and the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has reportedly claimed the seat during the seat-sharing arrangement talks between the INDIA bloc partners.

Shiv Sena (UBT) has announced to contest no less than 23 seats, including the South Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency.

Even before the finalisation of seat-sharing agreement among INDIA allies in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have started claiming the constituency.

This enraged Deora, who released a video statement last week, expressing his displeasure, and suggested MVA (Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP alliance in Maharashtra) leaders should avoid such public statements.

“The South Mumbai seat is traditionally with the Congress. The Deora family has been serving the people of South Mumbai for 50 years. Regardless of we are MPs or not, we work for the people of the constituency. We have not been elected in any wave. We have won the seat due to our work and relationships. I wish to tell all workers from South Mumbai that for the alliance, for the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi), the Lok Sabha polls will not be easy. No one should make public statements and claims,” he had said.

Deora has rejected the reports of his leaving the Congress party, terming them rumours. He, however, added that a decision will be taken after consulting with his supporters.