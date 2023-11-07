Cong is the C team of BRS: PM Modi

Dubbing the Congress as the ‘C team’ of BRS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that both the parties share common attributes including family oriented politics, corruption and appeasement.

The Prime Minister, who was on his first visit to Telangana ever since the elections were declared in the state, urged the people to vote out the incumbent government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao, describing it as one working against the backward classes, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

He also used the occasion to announce the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which provides additional 5 kgs of free grains to poor families across the country for another five years.

Addressing the BJP’s Aatma Gourav Sabha for backward classes at LB stadium in Hyderabad along with Jana Sena president and popular Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan, the PM said the oncoming storm of change can be felt from that very rally ground.

Iterating the BJP’s promise to ensure Telangana would have a person from backward classes as the next Chief Minister if voted to power, Modi said: “Two teams can be seen clearly but there is a C team as well behind curtains. The ‘C’ in the Congress stands for the C team of BRS.”

“There are three things common in the DNA of Congress and BRS – family rule, corruption and appeasement. Under them corruption increases and the opportunities only go to family members and close people.Since they are into dynasty rule they will never allow a BC to become the Chief Minister,” he said.

He also promised action in the Delhi Excise scam though he refrained from naming BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who is under investigation for the same case.

“People of Telangana had taught the arrogant chief minister a lesson in 2019 elections with their votes. In this rage the leader abuses PM Modi. The BRS apart from other corruption, is also involved in the Delhi Excise scam. When investigative agencies probed their roles they abused the agencies. But I want to say clearly that there will be an investigation against corruption and people’s money will be returned to them. This is Modi’s guarantee,” said the Prime Minister.

Listing out the achievements of his own government PM Modi berated the KCR led BRS government for neglecting the causes of the weaker section of the society and said the BRS and the Congress will never empower those belonging to the BRS.

Returning to joint campaigning with Prime Minister Modi after a long gap of nine years the Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan copiously praised the success of the Central government under the NDA, declaring that Mr Modi should be made the Prime Minister again.