Cong to announce poll schedule on 28 Aug for party president

To decide the poll schedule for party president’s post, the Congress has called a meeting of its Working Committee on August 28.

Taking to Twitter, party general Secretary, K.C Venugopal tweeted, “A virtual meeting of the CWC will be held on the 28th August, 2022 at 3:30 PM, to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress President. Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting.”

While Sonia has to leave for abroad, she has requested Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to take over. Also, Gehlot has emerged as the top choice for the Congress president’s post.

As per the source, the Gehlot camp however has not confirmed the development yet, but Congress is looking beyond the Gandhis for the top post.

Meanwhile, the Central Election Authority of the Congress is awaiting a nod from the party’s working committee to announce the schedule for electing the next Congress President as the grand old party is still in search of a consensus candidate for the top post after refusal by Rahul Gandhi.

While sources said that the top choice is Ashok Gehlot, the Rajasthan Chief Minister had said on Monday that Rahul Gandhi should rethink his decision as it will demoralise the party workers.

Gehlot is averse to the idea of becoming party president and has stated that Rahul Gandhi was the top and unanimous choice for party president.

The sources also said that the Congress wants to complete the organisational election by September, as it does not want to be on the firing line of the G-23 grouping after the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma from the state committees and with Haryana strongman Bhupinder Singh Hooda batting for the cause of senior party leaders.

(With inputs from IANS)