RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched scathing attacks on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an election rally in the state’s Nawada district on Friday.

The attack was Covid-specific coming hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the Bihar CM for tackling the century’s major health crisis.

He criticized Kumar for staying put at home for more than four months because of the Covid threat and only coming out to ask for votes.

“Nitish Kumar stayed inside the CM house for 144 days. But now he is out of his house. Why? Tab bhi corona tha, ab bhi corona hai. But now he wants your vote, so he has to step out,” he said.

In the month of June when migrant crisis surfaced in the country and most migrants were from Bihar itself, Nitish Kumar had faced widespread criticism over his decision to remain indoors and avoid public interaction.

In early June, after spending 84 days inside, he finally stepped out to drive 20 meters to the official secretariat.

Back then also, Tejaswi Yadav had mocked him in a tweet, telling him “if you are afraid (to step outside), I will go along with you”.

“Did Nitish Kumar give you jobs in 15 years, did he eradicate poverty? What happened to the promised government jobs? What happened to the factories?” Yadav asked.

“I welcome Modiji to Bihar, now tell us what happened to the Bihar package?” he asked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday at his first rally in Bihar for the election praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar government for his “quick response” to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

“If Bihar’s Nitish Kumar government had not acted fast, there would have been many more coronavirus deaths and unimaginable mayhem,” PM said.

“But today Bihar, having battled Covid, is now celebrating the festival of democracy,” PM said.

PM was addressing a joint rally in Sasaram with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.