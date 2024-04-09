LS polls: Rohini Acharya to make poll debut from Saran as RJD names 22 candidates in Bihar

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday released its list of 22 candidates for the coming Lok Sabha elections in Bihar.

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s younger daughter Rohini Acharya will make her political debut from Saran Lok Sabha seat, while her elder sister Misa Bharati will contest from Patliputra.

Rohini will lock horns with BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

The other prominent names in the RJD list of candidates include Bima Bharti from Purnea, Jai Prakash Yadav from Banka, and Vijay Kumar Shukla from Vaishali.

The names of Shahnawaz Alam from Araria, Ritu Jaiswal from Sheohar, Lalit Yadav from Darbhanga, Arjun Rai from Sitamarhi and Deepak Yadav from Valmiki Nagar also feature in the list.