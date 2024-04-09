LS polls: Rohini Acharya to make poll debut from Saran as RJD names 22 candidates in Bihar

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday released its list of 22 candidates for the coming Lok Sabha elections in Bihar.
Lalu Prasad Yadav’s younger daughter Rohini Acharya will make her political debut from Saran Lok Sabha seat, while her elder sister Misa Bharati will contest from Patliputra.
Rohini will lock horns with BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy.
The other prominent names in the RJD list of candidates include Bima Bharti from Purnea, Jai Prakash Yadav from Banka, and Vijay Kumar Shukla from Vaishali.
The names of Shahnawaz Alam from Araria, Ritu Jaiswal from Sheohar, Lalit Yadav from Darbhanga, Arjun Rai from Sitamarhi and Deepak Yadav from Valmiki Nagar also feature in the list.
Check the full list here:
पार्टी के केंद्रीय और राज्य संसदीय बोर्ड द्वारा प्रत्याशी चयन एवं निर्णय लेने के लिए अधिकृत राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष आदरणीय श्री लालू प्रसाद जी ने आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए निम्नलिखित उम्मीदवारों के नाम पर अपनी स्वीकृति दी है। #Bihar #RJD pic.twitter.com/Oe9x1S96dp
The RJD, which is a part of the opposition INDIA block and leads the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in Bihar, is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Congress and the Left parties.
As per their seat-sharing pact, the RJD will contest 26 seats, while the Congress and the Left parties have been given nine and five seats, respectively.