RJD has given only 2 things to Bihar, ‘jungle raj’, corruption: Modi in Gaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday came down heavily on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), saying the only things the Opposition party in Bihar has given the state are “jungle raj” and corruption.

Addressing a rally in support of NDA candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi in Gaya, Modi held Lalu Prasad’s party responsible for the “poor condition of Bihar”.

Modi said despite ruling the state for years, the RJD didn’t have the guts to discuss the works done by their governments.

“RJD has ruled Bihar for several years but they don’t have the guts to discuss the work done by their government. The biggest face of jungle raj in Bihar is RJD. It is another name for corruption in Bihar. RJD is the biggest culprit for the destruction of Bihar. They have given only two things to the state: the first is jungle raj and the other, corruption,” PM Modi said.

“During their reign, kidnapping and ransom became a business in Bihar. Women used to feel unsafe while coming out of their house late at night,” he added.

Modi said that the Opposition’s “Ghamanidya Ghatbandhan (arrogant alliance — INDIA bloc)” took votes in the name of works done by (Bihar CM)Nitish Kumar.

“‘Ghamandia Gathbandhan’ has neither vision nor confidence. Even when these people go to ask for votes, they ask for votes on the basis of Nitish ji’s works. The whole of Bihar knows why these people take credit for the works of Nitish Ji and the Central government,” PM Modi said.

He accused the Opposition of boycotting the consecration ceremony of Ram temple “to appease one community”.