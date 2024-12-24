CM Omar Abdullah reviews winter preparedness in snowbound Kashmir

To ensure smooth and uninterrupted delivery of essential services and functioning of vital installations across the Kashmir Division, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Tuesday, chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness of various departments to address challenges posed by harsh winter conditions, particularly in the snow-bound zones of Kashmir Valley and Jammu Division.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakina Itoo, Minister for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Javed Ahmad Rana, Minister for Agriculture and RDD Javaid Ahmad Dar, Minister for FCS&CA and Transport Satish Sharma and Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani participated through virtual mode.

Advertisement

The chief minister conducted a department-wise review of the winter preparedness measures of all line departments. He emphasised the need for a robust mechanism to minimise public inconvenience during severe weather conditions.

Advertisement

He also engaged with deputy commissioners to assess district-level preparedness and urged them to prioritize timely and effective responses to weather-related challenges.

Chief Minister Abdullah stressed the importance of keeping men and machinery in a state of readiness to ensure the routine functioning of essential installations. He directed departments to prioritise uninterrupted trade, transport, and essential supplies while addressing disruptions caused by snow, waterlogging, or power outages.

On snow clearance, he was briefed that a sufficient number of hi-tech snow clearance machines have been deployed by the R&B Department, SMC, MED, BRO, and NHAI, with additional machines on standby to handle heavy snowfall.

The chief minister instructed the concerned authorities to focus on clearing key routes, including inter-district highways and roads leading to hospitals, power grids, water supply systems, and fire and emergency services.

The meeting was informed that adequate stocks of ration, petrol, diesel, and LPG are available to meet the needs of residents for several months. Additional provisions have been made to ensure timely distribution across districts. The chief minister directed the establishment of joint control rooms in all districts to handle winter-related complaints promptly.

He stressed the importance of a swift response system to minimize public inconvenience and ensure seamless delivery of essential services. Reviewing the health sector’s readiness, the Chief Minister directed the Health Department to ensure adequate stocks of medicines, oxygen cylinders, and emergency supplies across all hospitals. He also emphasized maintaining functional central heating systems in healthcare facilities and ensuring the deployment of medical personnel in snowbound areas.

Instructions were given for providing transport service to expecting mothers in remote and far-flung areas. Highlighting the criticality of uninterrupted power supply during winter, the Chief Minister instructed KPDCL engineers to prioritize the restoration of electricity, particularly for essential installations.

Chief Minister underscored the importance of maintaining road connectivity and efficient traffic management.

He directed agencies to deploy sufficient manpower and equipment for snow clearance on national highways, main roads, and internal routes, ensuring minimal disruption to public movement. He urged all departments to work in coordination and take proactive measures to mitigate the impact of harsh winter conditions.

He reiterated his commitment to minimizing public inconvenience and ensuring the effective delivery of essential services throughout the region.

The chief minister directed the PHE Department to deploy sufficient water tankers in affected areas to prevent water scarcity during the extreme weather conditions. Additionally, he instructed the Forest Department to ensure an adequate supply of firewood in snowbound areas is available.

He called for seamless interdepartmental coordination and directed Deputy Commissioners to maintain regular communication with field officers to address emerging challenges swiftly. The chief minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the welfare and safety of the people and assured people that the administration was fully prepared to tackle the challenges of the harsh winter and deliver essential services effectively.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary Jal Shakti Shaleen Kabra via video conferencing. Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister, Dheeraj Gupta and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir attended the meeting in person.

Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, senior Police and Security Officers, Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners of SMC & JMC, Officers of BRO, NHAI and other Departments also attended the meeting. Officers from Jammu and other District Headquarters participated through video conference.