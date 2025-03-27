Srinagar’s Tulip Garden sets new benchmark for visitors

More than 17,000 locals and tourists have visited Asia’s largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar within hours after it was inaugurated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The garden was witnessing an overwhelming response of visitors, officials said.

Within a few hours of its opening on Wednesday, the garden witnessed an unprecedented footfall of 17,259 visitors, setting a new benchmark in its history.

In an official statement, the Department of Floriculture, Gardens & Parks has extended gratitude to the general public, especially national and international visitors, for their overwhelming response to the grand opening of Tulip Garden.

The department has also acknowledged the cooperation of the Divisional and District administration, J&K Police, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, PWD, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), and other allied agencies for their seamless coordination in ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for visitors. Their dedicated efforts in maintaining security, cleanliness, and essential services have greatly contributed to the success of this event, a statement from the Department said.

A special note of admiration has been extended to the dedicated gardeners, field staff, and officers of the Floriculture Department, whose tireless efforts, meticulous planning, and unwavering commitment have resulted in a breathtaking floral spectacle.

With more than 1.70 million tulips in full bloom, the garden stands as a testament to their hard work and passion for excellence, the department added.