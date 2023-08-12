Close shave for 14 as bus slips into deep gorge in Himachal

Fourteen passengers, including driver and conductor, had a narrow escape when a Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus in which they were travelling slipped along the road that caved in due to landslide at Kangoo village in the Mandi district.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning at around 5.30 am when the bus was on its way to Shimla from Sundernagar.

HRTC Managing Director Rohan Chand Thakur said that the bus No HP 31-1315 of Sundernagar unit plying on Sundernagar Shimla route driven by Sunil Kumar and Med Ram conductor met with an accident near Kangoo, owing to landslide-damaged road.

Advertisement

There were 12 passengers in the bus, he said, adding that four of them sustained injuries while the rest escaped with minor injuries.

The HRTC inspectors reached the spot and the passengers were rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital.

In wake of the warning by the Meteorological Department, Shimla of heavy rains for two days at some places across the state from 12 August, office of the Director General of Police has issued an advisory to the public as well as the tourists to avoid unnecessary travel as many places in the state have been hit by incessant rains leading the roads to caved in. Even incidents of building collapse and sudden rise in water levels in rivers and streams are reported.

Due to incessant and heavy rainfall many roads have been blocked for traffic and chances of a flood-like situation is looming. Locals and tourists have been cautioned against accidents and advised to stay indoors.

Furthermore, water is being discharged from dams at a short notice and hospitals are told to be prepared to ensure safety of the general public. DGP Sanjay Kundu directed all superintendents of police in the state to be on alert, advise hospitals to be ready.

Beside, district police officials have also been advised to regularly update the general public through social media and the mainstream media platforms regarding the situation in the state during the inclement weather conditions.

“General public is advised to stay alert and stay safe. They should avoid unessential travel,” advised the DGP.

People have been cautioned against venturing near rivers and streams and places where there is threat of landslides.

So far, the death toll from the rain fury since 24 June reached 255, while 290 have been injured and 32 others are still missing. During the period, 935 houses have been fully damaged, 7758 houses have been partially damaged, 269 shops and 2635 cowsheds have also been damaged. Monetary loss from the disaster is estimated to be of over Rs 6,807.22 crore.

There have been 87 landslides and 54 flash floods across the state that have left roads blocked and traffic movement disrupted.