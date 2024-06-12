TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM for 4th term

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday took oath as the new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the 4th term.

Along with Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, TDP alliance partner Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, and 22 others were also sworn-in as ministers.

The swearing-in ceremony of Naidu and his government was held at Kesarapalli IT Park in Vijayawada.

Advertisement

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief JP Nadda.

After taking oath as chief minister, Naidu was seen hugging PM Modi.

Several celebrities, including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Mohan Babu and Jr NTR, also attended the ceremony of the new Andhra CM.

Naidu first became the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh in 1995 and led the state for nine consecutive years till 2004.

After a decade of staying out of power, the TDP boss was once again sworn-in as the state’s chief minister in 2014 and served his full five year term.

Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP swept the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections and ousted Naidu from power. YSRCP had won 151 of the state’s 175 assembly seats, reducing Naidu’s TDP to just 23 seats.

However, Naidu made a stunning comeback to power with his party TDP winning 135 seats in the recently-concluded Andhra Pradesh assembly elections.

TDP’s allies Jana Sena and the BJP won 21 and eight seats, respectively. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP was reduced to 11 seats.