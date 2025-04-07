Kerala Win Win W-816 results for April 7, 2025 OUT: Check the complete list of winners here!

Monday (April 7, 2025) began with anticipation and excitement for thousands across Kerala as the state lottery department declared the results for the Win Win W-816 lottery draw.

Conducted at the familiar venue of Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, this weekly draw remains one of the most awaited events for lottery hopefuls.

Advertisement

The top prize of a whopping ₹75 lakh was claimed by ticket number WM 808430, instantly turning one lucky buyer into a multi-millionaire. The second prize of ₹5 lakh went to ticket number WH 335520.

Advertisement

This draw, like every week, saw the release of 1.08 crore tickets under 12 varying series. The format and series may differ each time, but the enthusiasm of participants remains unchanged. With tickets sold out quickly, the Win Win W-816 had plenty of eyes on it since morning.

Kerala Lottery Winners of the third prize – April 7, 2025:

The third prize winners are spread across several series and the winning numbers are:

– WA 721392

– WB 513030

– WC 878989

– WE 257353

– WF 559165

– WG 203374

– WH 563910

– WJ 742090

– WK 784537

– WL 846515

– WM 669303

Consolation prize – ₹8,000:

Those who missed the first prize but matched the winning number 808430 in other series also walked away with ₹8,000 as a consolation reward. Eligible tickets include:

– WA 808430

– WB 808430

– WC 808430

– WD 808430

– WE 808430

– WF 808430

– WG 808430

– WH 808430

– WJ 808430

– WK 808430

– WL 808430

Apart from the major prizes, there are several smaller cash awards ranging from ₹100 to ₹5,000. These include:

– 4th Prize: ₹5,000

– 5th Prize: ₹2,000

– 6th Prize: ₹1,000

– 7th Prize: ₹500

– 8th Prize: ₹100

The Kerala State Lottery continues to be a popular initiative, offering not just monetary hope to participants but also contributing to various welfare schemes run by the state government. With affordable tickets and the promise of life-changing wins, it’s no surprise the system draws so much attention week after week.

Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers through the official Kerala lottery website or authorised outlets and claim their prizes within the stipulated time frame.

For now, congratulations to all the winners of the Win Win W-816!