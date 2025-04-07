Significant progress achieved in tackling terrorism, ending separatist ideology in J-K: Shah

Amid heightened terrorist activities in Jammu region, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the government is installing an electronic surveillance system to further strengthen border security, and the work will be completed on the entire India-Pakistan border within the next three to four years.

Shah, who was speaking to BSF troops at the Vinay forward post in Kathua, lauded the BSF for safeguarding the country’s borders in challenging circumstances.

Before flying to Srinagar in the afternoon, Shah also met families of eleven martyrs who lost their lives in terrorist attacks. He handed over government job appointment letters to them in the Raj Bhavan and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, significant progress has been achieved in tackling terrorism and ending separatist ideology.

Shah also said that our mission is still not accomplished, because terrorism has been curbed, but it has not been completely eliminated.

He said that two models of electronic surveillance systems have been developed for deployment on the border. After their installation across the entire border, soldiers will find it much easier to receive information and respond immediately to any actions by the enemy, using technology. Shah also mentioned that several experiments have been conducted to identify infiltration and to detect and destroy tunnels, using technology.

The Home Minister said that in a few years, the security forces deployed on the entire India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh border will be fully equipped with technical assistance. He said that the sacrifice, bravery, valor, and courage of our soldiers form the shield of India against enemies from across the border, and this is why the people of the country hold deep respect for the BSF.

He said that over 26 initiatives related to technology are currently being tested, including anti-drone technology, tunnel identification technology, and electronic surveillance.

Shah visited the Border Outpost ‘Vinay’ in Kathua during his Jammu and Kashmir visit and interacted with the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel.

On this occasion, Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, and Director-General of the Border Security Force, along with several other officers, were present.

The Home Minister paid tribute to the martyr Assistant Commandant Vinay Prasad of the BSF, who made the ultimate sacrifice while on duty at the international border in Kathua district in 2019.

He inaugurated newly built facilities at the border, including 8 women barracks, high-mast lights, a G+1 tower, and a composite BOP, all constructed at a cost of Rs.47.22 crore. These initiatives have strengthened the security arrangements during the BSF personnel’s duties and have also improved their living conditions.

He appreciated the efforts of the BSF personnel and officers in monitoring the international border in the Jammu region. During his interaction with the soldiers, Shah said that on visiting this place one realises the difficult conditions under which the BSF personnel ensure the security of the country’s borders.

He mentioned that despite extreme cold, heavy rainfall, or temperatures reaching 45 degrees Celsius, and regardless of the geographical or climatic challenges, our soldiers remain vigilant and dedicated to securing the borders with preparedness and alertness.

He further noted that in every war with Pakistan, the contribution of our BSF soldiers has been as significant as that of the Indian Army.

Shah met the families of martyred policemen and handed over appointment letters to 9 nominees on compassionate grounds.

Addressing these families, he said that for more than three and a half decades, Jammu and Kashmir has suffered the devastating effects of terrorism. He said that we are proud of the sacrifice of our brave policemen who laid down their lives to protect our country, our homes and our future. The Home Minister said that the whole country is proud of the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives to protect the country.

He also paid tributes to the martyrs of the terrorist attack on the critical infrastructure project of Sonamarg Tunnel on 20 October last year.