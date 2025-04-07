CBI arrests 3 including Railway officers in Rs 7 lakh bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three individuals including Railway officers, in connection with an alleged bribery case.

The probe agency recovered Rs 63.85 lakh in cash, along with gold bars and ornaments valued at approximately Rs 3.46 crore during searches conducted at multiple locations.

According to the CBI, the three accused were apprehended immediately after the exchange of a bribe amounting to Rs 7 lakh.

The Railway officers allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe in return for extending undue favours to a Delhi-based private company linked to a private vendor and his family.

A case was registered against seven accused, including officers of Northern Railway, New Delhi; a Ghaziabad-based company and its Director; a private Railway vendor in Delhi; and other unknown persons.

It is alleged that the accused were involved in corrupt and illegal activities related to awarding work orders and clearing bills of various private entities in exchange for illegal gratification.

Subsequently, the CBI conducted searches at nine locations, including residential and official premises of the accused public servants.

These raids led to the recovery of Rs 63.85 lakh in cash, gold ornaments valued at Rs 96.26 lakh, documents related to properties, mobile phones, laptops, hard drives, and statements showing bribe payments from private individuals to public servants.

Additionally, more jewellery and gold bars worth over Rs 2.5 crore were recovered from bank lockers operated by a family member of one of the accused Railway officers.

The investigation is going on, the agency added.