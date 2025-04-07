Logo

Logo

# India

CBI arrests 3 including Railway officers in Rs 7 lakh bribery case

The probe agency recovered Rs 63.85 lakh in cash, along with gold bars and ornaments valued at approximately Rs 3.46 crore during searches conducted at multiple locations.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 7, 2025 10:12 pm

CBI arrests 3 including Railway officers in Rs 7 lakh bribery case

Representational Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three individuals including Railway officers, in connection with an alleged bribery case.

The probe agency recovered Rs 63.85 lakh in cash, along with gold bars and ornaments valued at approximately Rs 3.46 crore during searches conducted at multiple locations.

Advertisement

According to the CBI, the three accused were apprehended immediately after the exchange of a bribe amounting to Rs 7 lakh.

Advertisement

The Railway officers allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe in return for extending undue favours to a Delhi-based private company linked to a private vendor and his family.

A case was registered against seven accused, including officers of Northern Railway, New Delhi; a Ghaziabad-based company and its Director; a private Railway vendor in Delhi; and other unknown persons.

It is alleged that the accused were involved in corrupt and illegal activities related to awarding work orders and clearing bills of various private entities in exchange for illegal gratification.

Subsequently, the CBI conducted searches at nine locations, including residential and official premises of the accused public servants.

These raids led to the recovery of Rs 63.85 lakh in cash, gold ornaments valued at Rs 96.26 lakh, documents related to properties, mobile phones, laptops, hard drives, and statements showing bribe payments from private individuals to public servants.

Additionally, more jewellery and gold bars worth over Rs 2.5 crore were recovered from bank lockers operated by a family member of one of the accused Railway officers.

The investigation is going on, the agency added.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

MP Police arrest fake doctor from UP

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday arrested a man, whose real name is said to be Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, but he posed as an eminent UK cardiologist Dr N John Camm, from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, said officials.

# India

CBI disposed off 1,466 cases in 2024

In the year 2024, the Central Bureau of Investigation disposed off a record number of 1466 cases against the inflow of 836 cases, thereby bringing down the pendency to all-time low of 970 cases, agency's director Praveen Sood said.