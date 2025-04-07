Ensuring justice to poor, marginalized a priority of Delhi govt: Indraj

Delhi Minister for Social Welfare, SC/ ST Welfare Ravinder Indraj Singh said on Monday that delivering justice to the poor and the marginalized is the top priority of the Delhi government.

He stated that the pending applications regarding issues of senior citizens and persons with disabilities are being resolved and efforts are being made to ensure that students receive quality education, and they also fully benefit from scholarships.

The minister was participating in the ‘Chintan Shivir’ held in Dehradun, Uttarakhand for deliberation on future policies and programs related to social harmony, inclusion, and the welfare of marginalized communities.

The chintan shivir was organized by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The event was graced by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar, Ministers of State Ramdas Athawale and B L Verma.

Experts, officials, and social workers from across the country shared their views on various subjects during the program.

The aim of the camp was to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the last person in line through innovation, transparency, and effective implementation in the field of social justice.