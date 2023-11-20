Chandrababu Naidu gets regular bail in Andhra Pradesh skill development case

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) boss and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was Monday granted regular bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in the Skill Development Corporation case.

The High Court had on October 31 granted a four-week interim bail on medical grounds. The court has asked Naidu to submit a report on his treatment to the Vijayawada ACB court by November 28, the day his interim bail expires.

Earlier the court has ordered him to surrender at Rajahmundry Central Prison on November 28.

“With a humanitarian perspective in mind and considering the petitioner’s health condition, this court is inclined to grant temporary bail on health grounds to the petitioner, enabling him to undergo the required surgery on his right eye,” Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao said.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 from Nandyal in connection with the multi-crore skill development scam case, leading to political turmoil in the state with several TDP leaders alleging that the arrest was nothing but a political “witch-hunt” and that Naidu was held on the basis of false allegations.

Besides, the skill development case, Naidu has been named as an accused in two other graft cases– the Fibernet scam case, and the Inner Ring Road scam case.

Andhra CID files another case against Naidu

Meanwhile, the Andhra CID registered another case against Naidu in connection with allegations of illegal licencing of liquor companies by the previous government.

The case against Naidu has been registered under the PC Act 1988. CID officials have included Naidu as accused number 3 in the case.

The CID officers filed a petition to conduct an inquiry regarding the case in the ACB court and the court allowed the hearing on this petition.