Now, NDA ally TDP promises to conduct caste census

Although the BJP has been opposing the demand for a caste census raised by the Congress, its key NDA ally in Andhra Pradesh, the TDP, has promised to conduct one if voted to power.

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu has promised to conduct a caste census in the state in order to counter the YSRCP which had already announced to do so just a couple of months before the elections were declared.

The three parties in the NDA – the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP – are fighting together but they have not come out with a common manifesto. Since Andhra Pradesh has a large chunk of backward classes (BC) population in the state, who hold the key for a number of constituencies, the former chief minister is keen to woo them before the state goes to polls. Simultaneous elections will be held for both the assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh on 13 May.

Advertisement

Addressing a Praja Galam rally at Amalapuram, the TDP chief said: “We will bring back 34 per cent reservation for the BC in the local bodies. We will fight for BC reservations in the legislature. We will pass a resolution and fight at the Centre until it gets approved. We will do a caste census as per the law and introduce a special protection Act for the BC.”

In an attempt to woo the BC, Naidu said they will spend Rs 1.50 lakh crore in five years to uplift the BC financially in the state. He also promised pensions to the BC once they reach the age of 50.

A number of constituencies like Mangalagiri, where his son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has been fielded, boast of a large BC population and Naidu intends to sway them towards the TDP.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy too is wooing them to beat anti-incumbency and ensure YSRCP’s victory. Hence, quite a few BC have been given nominations by the YSRCP this time instead of upper caste MLAs who have either been dropped or shifted to other constituencies.

Targeting the YSRCP chief, Naidu said while Jagan Reddy was saying siddham (ready) we will give them “yuddham” (battle).