Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh reports outbreak of measles

Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh has reported an outbreak of measles with 28 cases.

A spokesperson of the State Disaster Management said here on Wednesday till Tuesday, a total of 28 cases of fever with rash (four labs confirmed and 24 Epi-linked) have been found, spread over villages Sangrera, Saloon, Katal, Kot, Charuni, Muswadi, Seri, Bhujiyara and Nihari, covering a population of more than 1500 across 21 villages.

Vaccination camps are being organized by District Chamba as per the protocol in the areas, he said, adding that daily review is being done for the completion of the activity as per the guidelines for Measles outbreak.

Presently there is no child in the Health institution for the management of Measles and all are in home isolation, said he.

He disclosed that there has been a measles outbreak in district Chamba, with initial 4 cases of laboratory confirmation for measles.

These cases have been reported from villages, Shillagrat, Katal and Chaloga from Block Pukhriand village Shaluinfrom block Choori, District Chamba, he added.

Outbreak had been flagged on 17 April as per the Guidelines of WHO Surveillance for VPD. Public health response has been initiated on 19 April.

Immediate measures were undertaken that included creation of an epidemic response team which included MOH, DIO, DSO, concerned BMOs, concerned MOICs, HCWs and ASHA of the affected region.

Extensive active case search (ACS) in the areas were undertaken to find out other suspected fever/ rash cases (of all age groups) with the deployment of 9 teams in the field, besides conducting spot mapping of areas with positive cases for better understanding and timely containment of the spread, said the spokesperson.