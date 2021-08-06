CBI arrests one for impersonating as Chairman NHAI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said that it has arrested Manoj Kumar Jha, a resident of Bihar’s Madhubani for impersonating as Chairman of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and cheating Rs 80 lakh. CBI spokesperson R.C. Joshi said, “Jha was arrested from Haryana’s Gurugram.”

He said that following his arrest the agency sleuths carried out searches at eight premises linked to Jha in Delhi, West Bengal’s Kolkata, Bihar’s Madhubani and Jharkhand’s Bokaro Steel City which led to the recovery of various incriminating documents and around 200 SIM cards.

Joshi said that Jha was produced before a court in Delhi. The accused is presently in police custody till August 9.

The official said that the agency has taken action on a complaint which alleged that the complainant was cheated of Rs 80 lakh by a person, who impersonated himself as the Chairman, NHAI. He said that the impersonator also called one senior officer in the NHAI.

“It was also alleged that the complainant was advised to talk to the said Chairman, as he had informed to refer two or three big and reputed contractors for some urgent purpose,” Joshi said, adding that on being contacted by the complainant, Jha allegedly said that his daughter needed Rs 80 lakh urgently in Kolkata and his son-in-law would collect the amount there.

“The amount was allegedly transferred through Hawala to Kolkata and collected by Jha himself,” he said.