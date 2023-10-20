Cash for Query’: Conclusion after inquiry, says LS Ethics panel chief

Mr Vinod Sonkar, Chairman of the Lok Sabha Committee on Ethics, on Friday said that he had received an affidavit from businessman Darshan Hiranandani regarding the ‘Cash for Query’ scandal which mentions the alleged role played by Trinamul Congress member Mahua Moitra in this row.

“I have received a letter/affidavit from Darshan Hiranandani,” Ethics Panel chairman Sonkar said.

Speaking in Bhopal, Mr Sonkar said the Committee will reach a conclusion after examining everything related to the ‘Cash for Query’ scandal.

Advertisement

He said a meeting of the Ethics Committee has been called on 26 October where the Trinamool Congress MP will be examined and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey will be asked to be present with the evidence.

“My office has just been informed that Darshan Hiranandani’s two-page letter has been received. As you know, on 26 October a meeting of the Ethics Committee has been called. In that meeting, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey is also asked to be present with all the proofs,” Mr Sonkar said.

He said that everything will be examined by the Committee and then the Committee will reach a conclusion.