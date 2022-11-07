CAQM mandates anti-smog guns for all C&D activities

In a move aimed at further improving the quality of air in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has mandated the use of anti-smog guns in an adequate number at the sites of construction and demolition (C&D).

The State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) of NCR and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) have also been directed to ensure continuous and effective use of the anti-smog guns installed at different C&D sites in their respective districts.

As per the recent statutory direction of the CAQM, all C&D sites must deploy adequate numbers of anti-smog guns, as per the yardstick based on construction area.

There should be at least one anti-smog gun for a total construction area between 5,000 and 10,000 sq mt, at least two for a total construction area between 10,001 and 15,000 sq mt, at least three for a total construction area between 15,001 and 20,000 sq mt and at least four for a total construction area above 20,000 sq mt.

Dust from the C&D activities is a major and consistent source of air pollution and contributes adversely to the spike in PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels in the NCR.

The use of treated water to mitigate large quantities of dust generated at C&D sites through anti-smog guns, sprinklers, etc., with prescribed wet suppression, wind brokers, dust barrier screens, covering of construction material and C&D debris, proper disposal of C&D wastes including transportation in covered vehicles, etc., are some of the steps that are essentially to be followed by C&D projects in the NCR.

The comprehensive policy to curb air pollution in the NCR formulated by the CAQM in July 2022 towards the management of C&D activities to reduce dust, also stipulated deployment of an adequate number of anti-smog guns at C&D sites.

The revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to deal with adverse air quality scenarios that generally prevails in the winter season in the entire NCR, also calls for enforcing guidelines for the use of anti-smog guns at construction sites.