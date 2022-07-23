With onset of monsoon, CAQM accelerates implementation of action plan for greening NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in National Capital Region (NCR) & Adjoining Areas has been monitoring the progress of plantation as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce air pollution in the region through increased green cover and extensive planting.

As of the 20th of July, the NCR Districts of Haryana, Rajasthan, U.P., and NCT of Delhi had planted 1,81,90,447 trees as opposed to the revised target of 3,34,56,541, or more than 54%.

The plan for 2022–2023 calls for higher plantation targets compared to the previous year, and the state governments of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and GNCTD have set higher plantation targets for 2022–2023 as well.

As of 20.07.2022, the NCT of Delhi had planted 8,38,416 trees compared to the 35,06,900 that were intended to be planted; the NCR Districts of Uttar Pradesh had planted 1,52,36,379 versus the 1,87,39,565 that were intended to be planted; Haryana (NCR) had planted 17,06,152 versus the target of 1,01,56,447; and two NCR districts of Rajasthan had planted 4,09,500 versus the 10,53,565.

The NCR States of Haryana and Rajasthan, as well as GNCTD, were instructed to speed up the plantation campaign in order to meet their respective goals and send an updated status as of July 31, 2022, by the beginning of August.

In order to further the plantation drive in the National Capital Region, the Commission has also taken the initiative to involve numerous significant stakeholders, including those from universities, higher education institutions, and research institutions.