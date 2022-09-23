MCD deploys 11 anti smog guns to control air pollution

In a bid to control air pollution, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has deployed 11 anti smog guns at different locations in national capital.

This includes two at Bhalswa landfill site, three at C&D plants (Rani Khera, Burari & Jahangir Puri), one at Okhla and others.

Besides, the civic agency has also deployed 52 Mechanical Road Sweeping Machines (MRSM) which are sweeping a length of 1560 km per day on average. The functioning of MRSM is being monitored through GPS.

MCD has 252 water sprinklers out of which 80% are being used for dust control.

“Water is being sprinkled on an average length of 1600 kilometres per day and these are working at hotspots twice a day,” stated the corporation.

MCD has 13 hotspots namely Narela, Bawana, Mundka, Wazirpur, Rohini, R.K. Puram, Okhla, Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Mayapuri, and Dwarka.

On the directions of Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and adjoining areas, MCD is working with Air- Pollution Action Group (A-PAG) on implementing a project “Abetment of air pollution through dispersed sources.”

“The MCD is implementing directions issued by Commission for Air Quality Management and Ministry of Environment and Forests from time to time. After unification of erstwhile three corporations MCD has constituted implementation committes for NCAP & Dust Control and management cell. MCD has planted 105700 trees and 189337 shrubs in its jurisdiction to control pollution,” stated the civic agency.