Capt Amarinder floats his party, alliance with BJP likely

Once former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh was ousted, there was informed speculation that he was working towards forming his own party.

It seems that talks with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have failed to prevent the inevitable. Congress trepidation grew when Punjab PCC chief Navjot Singh Sindhu quit and talks began with him too and an assurance was obtained that he was to stay a loyal Congress worker.

Today Captain Amarinder Singh, the Congress face of Punjab, amidst the unassailable wave of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, floated his own political outfit ahead of the Assembly elections next year but the name would be announced later after consulting the Election Commission.

He could consider an alliance with the BJP, hinted Captain.

Singh will be meeting Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday, their third meeting, as the two-time ex-CM spoke in favour of BSF deployment up to 50 km of the India-Pakistan border, saying this was a required move for the state’s security.

On his resignation from the Congress, he replied: “I have been in the Congress for the past 52 years. If I can’t resign for the next 10 days, what is the harm to it.”

Earlier, responding to personal attacks by his former Congress colleagues, Captain on Tuesday said: “From personal attacks they’ve now stooped to threats and harassment of my supporters in Patiala and elsewhere.

“Let me tell my rivals they can’t defeat me with such low-level political games. They will neither win votes nor people’s hearts with such tactics.”

He added: “Those who have stood by me have done so because they believe in and want to continue working for Punjab’s peace and development. They will not be scared away by such petty acts of intimidation or persecution. We will continue to fight for Punjab’s future.”

He also said he is hopeful of a seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP for next year’s Assembly elections in the state, if the farmers’ issues are resolved in their interest.

He added that he would not rest until he can secure the future of his people and his state.

After months of infighting within the Congress, Amarinder Singh had submitted his resignation as Chief Minister on 18 September.