Oppn bloc INDIA will remove BJP from power just as an alliance overthrew ‘autocratic’ govt in 1977: Raghav Chadha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said opposition bloc INDIA alliance will remove the BJP from power just as an alliance removed a “tanashah” (autocratic) government in 1977.

When asked if he was attacking the then Congress Government and whether AAP was still with the Congress party in alliance, he said people were against the “dictatorial attitude” of the government back then.

“In 1977, the situation was very bad. At that time, an alliance was formed and the government was removed. The current situation in the country is similar, and INDIA alliance will remove the BJP-led government at the Centre,” Chadha stated.

When asked about his stance on seat sharing as the AAP wanted to contest the Haryana polls alone, he clarified that the alliance is for the 2024 elections.

“Here, I want to say that we should let go of three things: Mat-Bhed (ideological disputes), Man Bhed (thought disputes), and Mahtavakanshas (desires). Only by giving up these three things, INDIA will be successful,” Chadha said.

On Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Affairs Minister and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ‘Sanatan Dharma’ remark, Chadha condemned it and said that he follows ‘Sanatan’ Dharma and believes that one should not speak against another’s religion.