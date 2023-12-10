BSP chief Mayawati announces nephew Akash Anand as her political successor

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday announced her nephew Akash Anand as her political successor. The decision was announced at a key BSP meeting attended by party leaders and office bearers.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Akash was a prominent face of the BSP campaign and he was often seen with Mayawati. He was made the party’s national coordinator in the same year and his father Anand Kumar was made the national vice president.

“BSP chief Mayawati has announced Akash Anand (Mayawati’s nephew) as her successor…,” News agency ANI quoted party leader Udayveer Singh as saying.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, Mayawati told party leaders that alliances with national parties doesn’t help the BSP as they fail to transfer their votes to BSP candidates.

BSP leaders also analysed the party’s performance in recently held state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Deliberations were also made on selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha assembly election in 2024.

Mayawati has not joined the Opposition’s INDIA alliance. She is neither part of the BJP-led NDA. At today meeting, the BSP supremo made it clear that national alliance doesn’t help the party’s cause, hence, they will fight the elections on its own.