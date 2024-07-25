Mayawati supports demand for replacement of NEET UG-PG with old exam system

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has supported the demand of several non-BJP states for the abolition of the NEET UG-PG and the restoration of the old exam system.

In a couple of posts on the social media platform X on Thursday, Mayawati wrote, “Naturally, from the streets to the Parliament and Supreme Court, the irregularities in the All-India NEET-UG medical examination took place. This matter remained heated even in the Supreme Court. Now, whatever may be the result, the pain and mental anguish caused to lakhs of candidates and their families will always haunt them.”

She further wrote, “The Centre has so far failed to reassure the country about conducting such an important medical examination properly, which is making the problem more serious. Therefore, why not abolish the centralized Medical NEET UG-PG examination and restore the old system for it, as is the demand of many state governments.”

