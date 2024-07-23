Disappointing: Mayawati’s comment on Union Budget 2024

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has described the Union Budget proposals presented in the Lok Sabha by Narendra Modi 3.0 Government as disappointing as, she said, these offer little to the common people of the country.

In a statement here on Tuesday, Mayawati said, “The Union Budget, presented today in Parliament, has adopted its old pattern. It is less of a hope for ‘good days’ to liberate the country’s poor, unemployed, farmers, women, toilers, and deprived and neglected Bahujans from their troubled lives, more of benefiting a handful of rich and wealthy people. It is totally a disappointing budget.”

She said in the wake of backbreaking poverty, unemployment, inflation, and backwardness prevalent in the country, this new government lacks the required reformist policy and intention to uplift more than 125 crore weaker sections. “Will people’s lives become happy and prosperous with such provisions in the budget,” she asked.

Mayawati further said that the development of the country and the uplift of the people should not be a maze of statistics, rather basic progress like employment opportunities; and pocket money/income should be felt by all to liberate the people from troubled lives.

Development of the railways is also very important if the government wants to give work to every hand, she added