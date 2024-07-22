BSP opposes lifting of ban on govt employees attending RSS events

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has termed lifting ban on government employees joining RSS function is an appeasement move without any national interest. She has demanded withdrawal of such an order.

In a couple of tweet on Monday on social media X, Mayawati wrote,” The Centre’s decision to lift the 58-year-old ban on government employees visiting RSS shakhas is beyond the national interest and a politically motivated decision to appease the Sangh, so that after the Lok Sabha elections, there will be intense conflict between the two regarding government policies and their arrogant attitudes.”

“It is necessary for the government employees to work impartially in the public interest and welfare within the ambit of the Constitution and law, whereas the activities of the RSS, which have been banned many times, have not only been quite political but also electoral for a particular party. In such a situation, this decision is unfair and should be immediately reversed,” she said.

