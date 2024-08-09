BRS-Cong play blame game over the collapse of wall

The collapse of a wall has prompted another blame game between the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS.

A 50-meter retaining wall of the under construction Sunkishala project which would supply drinking water to Hyderabad city collapsed on 2 August but became came to light only yesterday.

While the Congress blamed the BRS for shoddy work, the BRS demanded a probe into the wall collapse. All the rivers in Telangana have seen heavy outflows in this monsoon session.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka blamed the previous BRS regime for the substandard work while mentioning the Medigadda barrage of Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation project.

The collapsed wall was under floodwaters and hence it was difficult to assess the extent of damage suffered by the project. The tunnel gate was first to collapse due to the heavy inflow into the Nagarjuna Sagar dam and then the sidewall connected to it fell almost immediately.

There was no fatality since the retaining wall collapsed at around 7 am during a change of shift. “Sunkishala project was approved by the KCR government in 2021. The tunnel side wall was completed in July 2023. The project was not built by Congress. Along with Medigadda, Annaram, Sundilla, Sunkishala is also the fault of BRS,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao in turn blamed the Congress government for negligence and demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter.

Accusing the government of keeping the wall collapse under the wraps Rao said the incident took place because of hasty installation of gates to expedite the project during heavy inflows.

“Hundred percent this is the failure of the chief minister,” he said, blaming A Revanth Reddy for neglecting the municipal administration department which he had kept with himself.

He also wondered why the government did not inform the Assembly which was still in session. He ruled out any design flaw for the wall collapse.

He also demanded the blacklisting of the construction agency which was executing the project that was being overseen by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB).

The project cost was estimated at Rs 261 crore. It was a component of Krishna Drinking Water Supply project and was taken up by the previous BRS government in Nalgonda district to utilise dead storage water of Nagarjunasagar dam and supply drinking water to Hyderabad city and nearby villages.

This would have ensured a steady water supply to Hyderabad even in a year of deficient monsoon Though no one was injured the pumphouse was completely flooded following the collapse of the retaining wall. HMWS&SB has ordered a departmental inquiry into the incident. The wall collapse may cause an inordinate delay to the project.