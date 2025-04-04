BJP govt completely failed to address water woes: Delhi Congress chief

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Friday took a jibe at the BJP government on water supply in the national capital, saying the ruling dispensation has “completely failed” to address the water woes.

Claiming that several colonies in various parts of the city are facing acute water shortage, he said the ruling BJP is showing no seriousness to tackle the problem. “Rekha Gupta-led government has completely failed to provide basic facilities like drinking water to the people of Delhi, after making lofty promises during the Assembly elections. Many colonies are facing acute water shortage in the capital with the government showing no seriousness to tackle the problem,” he added.

“Delhi needs about 1,800 MGD of water daily, but the government admits that only 1,000 MGD are being supplied by the Delhi Jal Board. Despite a severe shortfall in the water supply, the government insists that the demand for water is only 1,290 MGD, which is much less than the actual requirement,” he said.

The Delhi Congress chief asserted that the BJP government should come clean on the steps taken to address the water crisis, as making speeches and getting free publicity cannot quench the thirst of the public.

Yadav said during the Congress government-led by Sheila Dikshti, it was ensured that people did not face any difficulty on basic facilities like water, electricity, sewage and roads etc as these issues were tackled on a priority basis.