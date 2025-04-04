Speculations of cabinet reshuffle doing rounds in Karnataka Congress circles

There is a nervous anticipation of changes in the party structure and government in Karnataka after confabulations within the ruling Congress with state leaders calling on the Central leadership in Delhi.

Though sources rule out major changes, given the overall political situation and the preoccupation of the Congress leadership with its preparations for the Bihar assembly polls, a few ministers here in Karnataka, and a few who accompanied the CM and DCM to Delhi, are entertaining hopes of a possible reshuffle in the council of ministers.

The buzz, or rather the hopeful expectations within the Congress circles, is for changes both in the party set-up and council of ministers, with the hopefuls fancying their chances if indeed a cabinet reshuffle takes place as they were anticipating.

Besides, a few ministers are also putting pressure for a change of guard in the party leadership in the state as they feel Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar was having too much on his plate to be effective as a leader of the party when it faces crucial BBMP elections.

Although there have been murmurs of protest and demands for a change of leadership in the party, the Central Congress leadership is said to be averse to the idea of disturbing the organisational set-up, especially when the present incumbent was doing a good job.

Shivakumar himself makes light of this question when he says he was doing the job given to him by the party leadership to the best of his ability, and was willing to do whatever the party wanted him to do.