BRO jawan killed in mine blast near LAC in Ladakh

A soldier of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was on Wednesday killed and another injured in a mine blast at Lukung near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Reports said that the mine exploded in the morning near the military TCP in Lukung that is near the LAC between India and China. One soldier of BRO died on the spot and the other was seriously injured. The injured soldier was rushed to the nearby civil hospital for treatment.

The BRO is constructing a road in the area that is 142 kms east of Leh and is also known as the gateway to Pangong Lake.

