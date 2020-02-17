A British lawmaker was denied entry to India after she landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday, news agency Associated Press reported.

A Labour Party Member of Parliament, Debbie Abrahams — who chairs a parliamentary group focused on Kashmir — was unable to clear customs after he valid Indian Visa was rejected, told her aide Harpreet Upal to AP.

As reported by AP, the duo arrived at the airport from Dubai at 9 am on an Emirates flight. Upal told that the immigration department officials denied entry to Abrahams and also revoked her visa which was valid until October 2020, without citing any reason. She also shared its copy with AP.

However, the Ministry of External Affairs did not immediately respond to the incident.

As reported by news agency ANI, the Ministry of Home Affairs sources said, “Debbie Abrahams’ e-Visa was canceled so she was not allowed entry in Delhi today after she arrived at IGI airport.”

“She was informed about it timely and with due process,” it added.

In a statement, the British MP said she was on a personal visit to India.

“I tried to establish why the visa had been revoked and if I could get a `visa on arrival’ but no one seemed to know. Even the person who seemed to be in charge said he didn’t know and was really sorry about what had happened,” the statement said.

“So now I am just waiting to be deported unless the Indian Government has a change of heart. I’m prepared to let the fact that I’ve been treated like a criminal go, and I hope they will let me visit my family and friends,” it added.

Just to be clear, I have Indian relatives who I was meant to be visiting with & have Indian members of staff accompanying me. The reason I got into politics is advance social justice & human rights FOR ALL. I will continue to challenge my own Government & others on these issues. — Debbie Abrahams (@Debbie_abrahams) February 17, 2020

After the Indian government’s move on abrogation of Article 370 had come, Abrahams had written to India’s High Commissioner to the UK saying that the action ‘betrays the trust of the people of Kashmir’.

The second trip of foreign diplomats was taken to Kashmir last week in which 20 diplomats were listed.