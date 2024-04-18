Stage set for tomorrow’s polling in high profile Udhampur LS seat amid high security

With deployment of paramilitary forces in strength across the high profile Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency, the stage is set for polling on Friday when over 16.23 lakh voters will decide the fate of 12 candidates.

Jammu and Kashmir has five Lok Sabha constituencies and each one will go to polls in separate phases because of security reasons.

As many as 2,637 polling stations have been established across the Udhampur constituency. Some booths are near the fence along the India-Pakistan border in the plains of the Kathua district touching Punjab, while a couple of them are in the snowclad mountainous areas of Kishtwar, Bhaderwah, Doda, Ramban and Banihal.

The contest is mainly between the BJP candidate and Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, Congress candidate Chaudhary Lal Singh and DPAP nominee GM Saroori.

Paramilitary forces and polling staff have already been airlifted in helicopters to inaccessible areas of the constituency.

The Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency consists of 18 Assembly segments spanning across five mountainous districts including Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Udhampur and Kathua.

Encompassing an expansive area of 16,707 square kms, the constituency boasts of a diverse electorate comprising 16,23,195 eligible voters. Among them are 845,283 male, 777,899 female and 13 third gender voters, reflecting the inclusivity of democratic process.

In Kishtwar district, with three Assembly segments namely Inderwal, Kishtwar and Padder Nagseni, a total of 175,897 electors, including 90256 male and 85641 female, are poised to exercise their right to franchise.

Doda district, also with three Assembly Segments namely Bhaderwah, Doda and Doda West, contributes 305,093 voters to the electoral roll comprising 1,57,375 male, 1,47,711 female and 7 third gender electors.

Ramban district, encompassing two Assembly segments namely Ramban and Banihal, has 219,124 registered electors, including 1,13,814 male and 1,05,301 female electors.

Udhampur District, comprising four Assembly segments namely Udhampur West, Udhampur East, Chenani and Ramnagar, has 4,19,854 electors which include 2,19,890 male and 1,99,964 female electors.

Kathua district, with six Assembly segments of Bani, Billawar, Basohli, Jasrota, Kathua and Hiranagar will see a robust participation of 5,03,227 registered voters comprising 2,63,948 male, 2,39,273 female and 6 third gender electors.

To facilitate seamless voting, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has set up 2,637 polling stations across the constituency, including 405 in Kishtwar, 529 in Doda, 348 in Ramban, 654 in Udhampur and 701 in Kathua District.

In line with the commitment towards fair and transparent elections, the ECI has deployed 3,658 ballot units, 3,570 control units, and 3,636 VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the electoral process.

Moreover, 1,472 polling stations will be equipped with webcasting facilities to further enhance transparency in the democratic process.

In a pioneering effort to enhance public awareness and understanding of the voting process, District Election Officer (DEO) Dr Rakesh Minhas has unveiled a Model Polling Station near the zero line of Indo-Pakistan International Border in Hiranagar of the Kathua district.

Located just about 500 meters from the border fence, the Government High School Kadiyala has been transformed into a vibrant hub adorned with Tricolor balloons, welcoming voters to experience a festival-like atmosphere.

The Model Polling Station also possesses a huge concentration of flower plants adding greenery to the entire landscape of the place.