Bomb threat in Kerala Secretariat turns out to be hoax

A bomb threat triggered some anxious moments at the Kerala Secretariat, the seat of power that houses the offices of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other state ministers, on Thursday. However, the threat that a bomb had been planted at the Kerala Secretariat turned out to be a hoax

The Police headquarters received the threat call at 11.30 am. The caller threatened to blow up the Secretariat with explosives.

As soon as the call came in, the Kerala Police’s bomb detection and disposal squad scanned the building and its precincts with electronic detectors and sniffer dogs. The police also searched vehicles parked outside the premises for hidden explosives. However, no explosives were found and it was revealed that the call was fake.

The police soon rounded up a 30-year-old man from Pozhiyoor near the city for allegedly making the threat call. The police said he was mentally challenged and had no sinister intention behind making the threatening call.