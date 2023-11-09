Bodies with Bullet Wounds Found in Manipur

In Manipur, unsettling news emerged as two lifeless bodies, one of a woman, were discovered with bullet wounds in the Imphal East and West districts, as reported by the police on Thursday.

The first discovery involved a middle-aged woman, her life cut short with a bullet wound to her head. Her body was found in the vicinity of Tairenpokpi area in Imphal West district, according to a police officer. Subsequently, the body was sent to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal for a post-mortem examination.

The second body, that of a man believed to be in his forties, was found in the Takhok Mapal Makha area in Imphal East district late one night. Local residents were the ones to make the grim discovery. The police revealed that the deceased man had been found with his eyes blindfolded and his hands bound behind his back, bearing the cruel scars of bullet wounds to his head.

Advertisement

His remains were then entrusted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal East for identification and further post-mortem examinations.

The woman who lost her life is suspected to be one of the four missing individuals who were recently “abducted by unidentified individuals” from the Kangchup foothills in Imphal West district, as stated by another police officer.

The situation escalated due to the presence of unknown individuals from a different community who had ventured into the Meitei area. Concerned and alarmed by their presence, a significant number of people, including women from Phayeng, embarked on a journey to Kangchup hillside to investigate and seek answers.

It’s worth noting that the unsettling events in the Kangchup foothills took a violent turn as unidentified assailants opened fire, leaving at least nine individuals injured. Among the victims were two Manipur police personnel and a woman, all of whom sustained gunshot wounds during this harrowing incident. The search for answers and the quest for justice now loom over the region, as authorities investigate these tragic events and their implications.