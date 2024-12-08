BJP’s action reflects its downfall: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has said that the BJP government has failed on every front and its action reflects its downfall.

“Ban on strike by UP government employees under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) for the next 6 months is just one example,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the truth is that the BJP knows how to form a government through manipulation, but does not know how to run a government due to corrupt ethics.

“The government which is imposing restrictions on the people under its control, it simply means that it believes that the dormant volcano of protest and anger among the employees and officers can erupt at any time,” he said in a statement here on Sunday.

The SP President said that the reality is that people working in various departments and government and semi-government institutions and establishments not only in UP but across the country are being forced to be a part of BJP’s corrupt policies and corruption, due to which dissatisfaction is growing among them.

“The truth is that the BJP government, through its tactics, is creating resentment not only among the semi-government institutions and government employees but also among the general public,” he added.

Yadav alleged that conspiracies were being hatched to hand over all public institutions into private hands.

“Besides, there is a conspiracy to end the reservation system provided by the Constitution through privatisation in an important institution like electricity. The meaning of all this is to sell the national wealth to a few favourite capitalists at throwaway prices and keep the commission in their pockets,” he charged.

Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the BJP government was scared due to the wrong policies of the government and there was dissatisfaction among every class of employees, youth, farmers and labourers. The BJP is misusing power to suppress them, he alleged further.