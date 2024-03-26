BJP demands Kejriwal’s resignation, holds big protest at ITO

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday held massive protests at ITO in Delhi demanding the resignation of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who is in ED custody in the excise policy money laundering case.

State BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari led hundreds of party workers during their protest.

Sachdeva informed that they will go to the Secretariat to demand the resignation of jailed Delhi chief minister.

Advertisement

“The CM of Delhi is corrupt and dishonest and he has looted the people of Delhi. We are going to the Secretariat to demand his resignation… The government is not running from the jail. Just like AAP’s character, the orders are also fake… Arvind Kejriwal has to resign…,” he said.

Referring to Kejriwal’s orders from jail, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that the AAP has accepted that they could not provide water and medical facilities to the people of Delhi in the last 10 years.

“After being arrested, Kejriwal has remembered that they could not provide water and sewer facilities to the people of Delhi… They are doing press conferences that they could not provide medicines in the hospitals. They have accepted today that they have put Delhi into a plight in last 9-10 years…,” he said.

Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that Kejriwal will not resign and continue to work from inside the prison. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week in the liquor policy case and was subsequently remanded to the probe agency’s custody till March 28.

Meanwhile, the AAP called for a ‘gherao’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in protest against Kejriwal’s arrest. However, the AAP workers were stopped by the police from reaching the area since they didn’t have permission hold any protest or agitation near PM Modi’s residence.