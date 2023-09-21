Bill to bring municipal recruitments under state cadre tabled in Himachal Pradesh

To bring recruitment in the Municipal Corporations in Himachal Pradesh under state cadre, the state government tabled a Bill in the state Assembly on Thursday.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu presented the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Services Amendment Bill – 2023 on the fourth day of the Monsoon session for the purpose of creating a state cadre of Municipal Corporation employees.

Earlier, due to the Legislative Assembly not being in session, the government had brought an ordinance to create a state cadre of corporation employees on August 17, 2023.

While presenting the Municipal Corporation Services Amendment Bill, the Chief Minister said that earlier there was only one, Shimla Municipal Corporation in the state.

“Now there are four new Corporations including Solan, Dharamshala, Palampur, and Mandi Municipal Corporations in the state. Therefore, it has become necessary to create a state cadre of Municipal Corporation employees and officers,” he asserted.

After the passing of the Bill, there will be a state cadre of more than three dozen categories of officers and employees serving in municipal corporations, which means they can be transferred to any of the municipal corporations.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu also introduced the Taxation Amendment Bill 2023 in the House, with the aim of eliminating the disparity in tax rates for the transportation of certain goods by road.

After the amendment Bill is passed, there will be a uniform rate of tax on goods carried by road vehicles in the state.

Earlier, the tax rate was different for distances covered less than 250 km and distances covered more than 250 km.

The government was losing revenue due to different tax rates and after the amendment Bill passed, the government will not lose revenue of Rs 2.35 crore due to different tax rates.

Furthermore, a third Bill Himachal Pradesh GST Amendment Bill was also introduced in the State Legislative Assembly. The Chief Minister introduced the amendment Bill in the House, on the lines of the amendment made by the Centre in the GST law for the purpose of imposing tax on online gaming.

A fourth Bill, Stamp Duty Amendment Bill was also laid in the House by Education Minister Rohit Thakur on behalf of Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi in order to impose eight percent stamp duty.

The Bill proposes a stamp duty at the rate of 8 percent to be imposed on the purchase of property worth more than Rs 50 lakh.