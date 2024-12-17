Bhutan PM invited for Advantage Assam 2.0 investment meet

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has formally invited Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay to participate in the Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025, set to take place on February 25 and 26 in Guwahati.

The invitation was extended during a special business event hosted by the Assam Government in Thimphu, coinciding with Bhutan’s 117th National Day celebrations on December 17.

The event, which also launched the roadshow for the upcoming summit, was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Bhutanese cabinet ministers, India’s Ambassador to Bhutan Sudhakar Dalela, and business delegates from both nations among others.

Highlighting the enduring cultural, historical, and economic ties between Assam and Bhutan, Sarma recalled the visit of Bhutan’s King to Assam last November, which had further strengthened bilateral cooperation. He described the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a key platform to enhance regional partnerships and attract investments across South Asia.

During his address, the CM proposed several avenues for collaboration between Assam and Bhutan, leveraging Bhutan’s expertise in hydropower to meet Assam’s renewable energy goals and boost economic growth.

He stressed on developing joint tourism circuits connecting Bhutan’s scenic beauty with Assam’s heritage sites, such as Kaziranga and Manas National Parks and the river island of Majuli, partnering on conservation projects in cross-border areas to promote sustainable tourism, exploring opportunities in ethanol production and agro-industrial growth with Bhutanese exports like maize and bamboo supporting Assam’s expanding industries and encouraging Bhutanese businesses to access Assam’s markets in sectors such as food and beverages, poultry, and minerals among others.

Sarma also expressed gratitude for Prime Minister Tobgay’s attendance at the inaugural Advantage Assam event in 2018 and extended a warm invitation for him to attend the upcoming summit, along with its associated cultural programmes.The CM reaffirmed Assam’s commitment to fostering stronger ties with Bhutan, viewing the summit as a springboard for greater economic cooperation and mutual growth in the region.