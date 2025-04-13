CM Himanta Sarma, Jeet Adani discuss Rs 50,000 crore investment projects for Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Adani Group director Jeet Adani on Sunday to discuss the way forward to the Rs 50,000 crore investment commitment made by the conglomerate during the Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit held in February.

The meeting, attended by senior state government officials, focused on fast-tracking projects across sectors including infrastructure, aviation, hospitality, and cement manufacturing.

Advertisement

“During #AdvantageAssam2, the Adani Group made a Rs 50,000 crore investment commitment. Today, along with my senior officers, we had an in-depth meeting with Mr Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Group, and his team to operationalise this commitment,” Sarma posted on social media platform X.

Advertisement

He expressed the confidence that the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed with the Adani Group — including plans for an aero-city, premium hotels, a cement plant, and other critical infrastructure projects — would soon translate into on-ground developments.

The investment commitment was originally announced by Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani during the inaugural session of Advantage Assam 2.0, a business conclave organized to attract investment into the northeastern state.