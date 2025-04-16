Cong fight against BJP-RSS not just political but ideological: Rahul

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the fight against BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is not just political, but also ideological, and the path to defeat them goes through Gujarat.

Addressing the District Workers Convention in Gujarat’s Modasa, he said the Congress is the only party that can defeat the BJP and RSS.

“There is a fight of ideology in the country. This fight is between BJP, RSS, and Congress. This is not just a political fight but also of ideology. The whole country knows that only the Congress party can defeat BJP and RSS,” Gandhi said.

Attacking the BJP and RSS, he further said, “If we have to defeat the BJP and RSS in the country, the path goes through Gujarat. We will fight in Gujarat and win.”

Notably, Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Noting that the Congress party and its ideology originated from Gujarat, Gandhi said Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel were also from Gujarat.

Pointing out that the morale of the Congress party in Gujarat has been low for many years, he said strengthening the party and boosting its morale is not a difficult task.

“The main point that emerged from our discussion was that the party’s district unit of Gujarat should be run from the district itself and not from Ahmedabad. The district leaders should be strengthened and especially the hands of the district president should be strengthened by giving him responsibility and power,” Gandhi said.

He said the party’s district president will not be alone, but there will be a whole committee, with whose help and decision the entire party’s district unit will be run.

“We want there to be a connection between the organization and the person contesting the election. So, we will now select people through organization,” Gandhi said.

The Assembly elections in the state are scheduled to be held at the end of 2027. The Congress has been out of power in the state since 1995.