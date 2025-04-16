Logo

Logo

# World

US Vice President JD Vance announces visits to Italy and India

In India, the Vice President will visit New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra. He will also hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 16, 2025 8:50 pm

US Vice President JD Vance announces visits to Italy and India

US Vice President JD Vance and the Second Family will travel to Italy and India from April 18 to April 24. The Vice President will discuss shared economic and geopolitical priorities with leaders in each country.

In Rome, Italy, the Vice President will meet with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The Vice President will also meet with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Advertisement

In India, the Vice President will visit New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra. The Vice President will hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Vice President and Second Family will also participate in engagements at cultural sites.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts