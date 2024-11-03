‘Bhasha Gaurav Saptah’ a noteworthy effort highlighting people’s enthusiasm on Assamese being conferred Classical Language status: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his best wishes to the people of Assam and highlighted the significance of ‘Bhasha Gaurav Saptah’.

In a post on X, he celebrated the enthusiasm surrounding the recent designation of Assamese as a Classical Language, an important recognition of the region’s rich linguistic and cultural heritage.

The prime minister, responding to a post by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announcing the beginning of Bhasha Gaurav Saptah, a weeklong celebration of Assam’s rich linguistic heritage, today tweeted: “#BhashaGauravSaptah is a noteworthy effort, highlighting people’s enthusiasm on Assamese being conferred Classical Language status. My best wishes. May the programmes planned over the week deepen the connection between people and Assamese culture. I also urge Assamese people outside Assam to participate.”

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3 approved to confer the status of Classical Language to Assamese, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, and Bengali languages.

The Classical Languages serve as a custodian of Bharat’s profound and ancient cultural heritage, embodying the essence of each community’s historical and cultural milestone.