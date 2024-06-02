Basis of the exit polls DM, not EVM: Akhilesh Yadav

In a sharp reaction to the exit polls released on Saturday, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said the basis of the exit polls is DM, not EVM.

The exit polls predicted that the BJP is going to register a landslide victory in the just-concluded Lok Sabha election to ensure a third term for the Narendra Modi government.

Akhilesh wrote on social media, “The basis of Exit Poll is DM not EVM. The administration should remember that there is no greater force than people’s power.”

Explaining the long chronology of the exit polls on his social media account, the SP chief said, “The Opposition had already declared that the BJP media would show the party beyond 300, which would create scope for fraud.

– Today’s BJP exit poll was prepared several months ago and was just run by the channels today.

– Public opinion is being deceived through this exit poll.

– Taking this exit poll as the basis, the BJP wants to take immediate profits from the stock market opening on Monday.

– If these exit polls were not false and the BJP was not really losing, then the BJP people would not have blamed their own people.

– The withered faces of BJP people are telling the whole truth.

– BJP people understand that the result of the entire country cannot be changed like the election of the mayor of Chandigarh because this time, the Opposition is fully alert, and public anger is also at its peak.

– Corrupt officials associated with the BJP are also unable to muster the courage to commit fraud after seeing the activeness of the Supreme Court, and they also do not want to become victims of public anger.”

He further wrote, “All the workers, officials and candidates of INDI Alliance should not make even one per cent mistake in monitoring the EVMs. The India alliance is winning. Therefore, be alert and get the votes counted, and celebrate the victory only after getting the victory certificate”.

Yesterday, almost all the exit polls showed that the BJP and its allies could win between 340 and 350 seats. Almost every exit poll has predicted that the BJP can win 62 to 72 seats in UP.